Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Energizer were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 307.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Energizer in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Energizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 27.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 2,650.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR opened at $31.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.04. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.86 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 137.24% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Energizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Read Our Latest Report on ENR

Energizer Profile

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.