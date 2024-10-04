Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 243,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Steelcase by 380.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 105,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,297,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,652,000 after acquiring an additional 215,729 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 372,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 34,511 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Steelcase by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,450,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,762,000 after purchasing an additional 291,070 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Stock Performance

NYSE SCS opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $855.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.17 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark upped their price target on Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Insider Activity at Steelcase

In other news, CAO Nicole Cherie Mcgrath sold 15,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $219,541.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,234.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 73,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $1,012,866.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 551,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,033.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicole Cherie Mcgrath sold 15,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $219,541.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,234.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,877 shares of company stock worth $2,228,248. Company insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

