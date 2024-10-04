Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,461 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,026,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Janus International Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,636,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,953 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,103,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 2,063.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,339,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after buying an additional 1,277,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $18,954,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Janus International Group news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Janus International Group stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.88. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $15.86.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $248.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. Analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBI. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Janus International Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Janus International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Janus International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

