Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,831 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,975,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 119.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 347,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 189,068 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 32.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 675,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 166,776 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 102,793 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 42,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $855.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $22.84.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.44 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director E Thomas Corcoran acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PAHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

