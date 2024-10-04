Sei Investments Co. Has $3.27 Million Stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXSM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 13.6% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $4,022,488.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,275.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $4,022,488.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,275.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $1,005,870.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,282.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $91.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.68. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $87.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.53 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.85% and a negative return on equity of 117.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.73 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Articles

