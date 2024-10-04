Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Holdings Reduced by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,003 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 53,611 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,876,614 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $277,233,000 after purchasing an additional 791,940 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth about $5,218,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of TRIP opened at $14.27 on Friday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $28.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.14, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.76 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

