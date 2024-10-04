DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,116 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.06% of DraftKings worth $18,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in DraftKings by 53.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,410,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,196,000 after buying an additional 3,269,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,263,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,759 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 1,048.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,819 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in DraftKings by 1,261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,612,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $39,306,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.29. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $6,144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,699,815 shares in the company, valued at $82,938,316.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $3,152,037.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,498,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,045,934.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $6,144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,699,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,938,316.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,195,301 shares of company stock valued at $45,355,362. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on DraftKings from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.74.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

