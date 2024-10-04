Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,625 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $18,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Wealthcare LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.25. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $98.89 and a 12-month high of $99.60.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

