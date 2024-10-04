Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 540 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $21,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 251,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,141,000 after buying an additional 31,824 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 255,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,993,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,642,000 after purchasing an additional 163,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $389,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

