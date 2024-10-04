Cetera Investment Advisers Has $18.01 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 864,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,963 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.14% of Ares Capital worth $18,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 389,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 20,202 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,227,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 45,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 206.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 651,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 76,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 65.75%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

