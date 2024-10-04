Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives $265.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $266.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $244.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.24. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66. The company has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total value of $13,138,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,819.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $245.15 per share, with a total value of $171,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,655. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total value of $13,138,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,819.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

