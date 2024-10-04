Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,211 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $21,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.6% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 5,334,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,912,000 after purchasing an additional 555,445 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 56,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 15,097 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,653,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,469,000 after acquiring an additional 838,834 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain purchased 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.14.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.43%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

