Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 672 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cintas were worth $18,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Cintas by 311.1% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 226.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $204.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $119.86 and a 12-month high of $211.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.32.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.63.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

