Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 21,273 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,273 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.26% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $18,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,027,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,418,000 after purchasing an additional 212,725 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,354.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,499,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,642,000 after buying an additional 2,460,779 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,562,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,918,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,819,000 after buying an additional 465,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,251,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,308,000 after acquiring an additional 86,639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV opened at $71.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average of $66.72. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $71.93.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

