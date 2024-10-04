Sei Investments Co. Has $2.75 Million Stake in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Lazard worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 1,125.0% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Lazard by 58.9% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lazard in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Lazard in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

Insider Transactions at Lazard

In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 46,107 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $1,853,040.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,936,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,836,857.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $9,362,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,729,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,235,326.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 46,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $1,853,040.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,936,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,836,857.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,604 shares of company stock valued at $19,873,736 in the last three months. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lazard Stock Performance

Lazard stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.29 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.67. Lazard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.40 million. Lazard had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lazard, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -571.43%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

