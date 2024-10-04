Sei Investments Co. Sells 47,297 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 279,359 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,297 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 233,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 84,063 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 30.1% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 432,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 100,170 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth about $928,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $979,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 1.1 %

BBVA opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3244 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBVA

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.