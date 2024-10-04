NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,383 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 72.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in NCR Voyix by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 61.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 4.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the second quarter worth $41,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VYX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NCR Voyix in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NCR Voyix news, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Schoch bought 21,692 shares of NCR Voyix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $264,425.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,369.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $577,993. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VYX opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97. NCR Voyix Co. has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.63.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NCR Voyix Co. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

