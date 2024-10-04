Sei Investments Co. Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 167.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,075 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 137,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 59,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 10.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Fortress Energy

In other news, CEO Wesley R. Edens acquired 5,793,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $49,999,993.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,721,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,280,126.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFE. Barclays dropped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.60 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

NFE opened at $9.03 on Friday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.52.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.52 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

