Sei Investments Co. Buys 26,903 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,903 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.31% of Golden Entertainment worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDEN. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 17.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Golden Entertainment

In related news, Director Mark A. Lipparelli sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $25,756.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $886.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average of $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $42.14.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 10.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GDEN shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Golden Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

Further Reading

