Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCLH. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth about $23,479,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 553.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 366,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 310,094 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $19.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $21.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NCLH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

