ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Shares Down 8.3% – Here’s What Happened

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report) traded down 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32.60 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.44). 667,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 704,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.48).

ZOO Digital Group Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 49.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 49.75. The company has a market capitalization of £29.74 million, a PE ratio of -182.35, a P/E/G ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

About ZOO Digital Group

(Get Free Report)

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom, India, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company's services portfolio comprises dubbing, audio postproduction, audio description, subtitling, scripting, metadata, artwork, compliance, and content mastering services; and asset health check services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZOO Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOO Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.