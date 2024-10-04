Renalytix (LON:RENX) Stock Price Up 6.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Renalytix Plc (LON:RENX – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11). Approximately 1,137,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 482,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.11).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.95. The company has a market cap of £13.69 million, a PE ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 18.27.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

