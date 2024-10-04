Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Stock Price Down 6.6% – What’s Next?

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Free Report) was down 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01). Approximately 8,084,867 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 10,209,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.46 ($0.01).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13,210.25. The company has a market capitalization of £9.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.06.

In other Bushveld Minerals news, insider Craig W. Coltman bought 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($8,025.68). In related news, insider Craig W. Coltman acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,688.07). Also, insider Craig W. Coltman acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($8,025.68). Corporate insiders own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer for the steel, energy, chemicals and aerospace industries in South Africa, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.

