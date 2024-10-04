Balanced Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 96.10 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 95.30 ($1.27), with a volume of 3450596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.20 ($1.27).

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 90.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 83.28. The company has a market cap of £667.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1,358.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Balanced Commercial Property Trust alerts:

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a GBX 0.44 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Balanced Commercial Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7,142.86%.

About Balanced Commercial Property Trust

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Balanced Commercial Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balanced Commercial Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.