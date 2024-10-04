Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 171.40 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 170 ($2.27), with a volume of 602710 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169.80 ($2.27).

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 161.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 159.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,435.00 and a beta of 0.61.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

