Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$224.79 and traded as low as C$223.36. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$223.36, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Tire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$763.89 million, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$225.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$229.82.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.46 by C$1.10. Canadian Tire had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of C$4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.07 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Tire Co., Limited will post 13.6946658 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Tire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.49%.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.