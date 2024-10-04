Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and traded as low as $7.60. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 22,972 shares trading hands.
Mazda Motor Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66.
About Mazda Motor
Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mazda Motor
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.