CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 314.24 ($4.20) and traded as low as GBX 299 ($4.00). CMC Markets shares last traded at GBX 303.50 ($4.06), with a volume of 154,162 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCX shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 192 ($2.57) price target on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get CMC Markets alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CMC Markets

CMC Markets Trading Up 1.0 %

Insider Activity

The firm has a market capitalization of £857.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,785.29 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 314.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 284.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

In other news, insider Matthew Lewis sold 25,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.17), for a total transaction of £80,692.56 ($107,935.47). In other CMC Markets news, insider David Fineberg sold 13,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 317 ($4.24), for a total value of £43,463.87 ($58,137.87). Also, insider Matthew Lewis sold 25,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.17), for a total transaction of £80,692.56 ($107,935.47). 64.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMC Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.