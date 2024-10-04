Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and traded as low as $6.00. Babcock International Group shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 350 shares traded.

Babcock International Group Trading Down 13.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70.

Babcock International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.0373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Babcock International Group’s previous dividend of $0.02.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

