Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) Shares Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Vela Technologies PLC (LON:VELA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 16.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 1,500,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 40,574,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 45.67, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58.

About Vela Technologies

Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.

