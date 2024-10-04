Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.98 and traded as low as $25.66. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 25 shares traded.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $416.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $178.64 million during the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

About Haverty Furniture Companies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

