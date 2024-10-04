AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.66 and traded as low as $37.18. AXA shares last traded at $37.39, with a volume of 36,390 shares changing hands.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AXA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.
AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.
