AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.66 and traded as low as $37.18. AXA shares last traded at $37.39, with a volume of 36,390 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AXA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get AXA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXA

AXA Trading Down 1.6 %

AXA Company Profile

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

(Get Free Report)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.