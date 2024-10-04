CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 186.88 ($2.50) and traded as low as GBX 184 ($2.46). CC Japan Income & Growth shares last traded at GBX 184.50 ($2.47), with a volume of 108,596 shares changing hands.

CC Japan Income & Growth Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 186.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 190.83. The company has a market capitalization of £247.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,050.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CC Japan Income & Growth news, insider June Aitken acquired 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £671.60 ($898.34). 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CC Japan Income & Growth

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

