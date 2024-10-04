Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nuvectra Corp (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Nuvectra shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 382,600 shares.
Nuvectra Stock Down 25.0 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.
About Nuvectra
Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuvectra
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.