Sei Investments Co. Buys 3,115 Shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SKM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SK Telecom by 474.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 281,508 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 124,739 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom by 14.3% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 22,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,159,884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after acquiring an additional 37,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in SK Telecom during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,364,000.

SK Telecom Stock Performance

SKM stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.81. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $24.58.

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Research analysts expect that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

