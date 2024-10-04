Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.11. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $16.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.30 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

