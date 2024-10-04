Sei Investments Co. Has $2.86 Million Stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth $201,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 27.8% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. 68.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:CECO opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average is $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $923.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.33 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CECO. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on CECO Environmental from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CECO

Insider Activity at CECO Environmental

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $287,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,740. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

(Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.