Sei Investments Co. Buys 8,980 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Concentrix worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNXC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Concentrix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 2.9% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Concentrix by 54.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Concentrix by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNXC shares. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $26,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,546.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $79,330.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,490.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $26,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,546.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,344 shares of company stock valued at $136,075. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $106.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average of $63.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.79%.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

