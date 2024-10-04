Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $20,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Simulations Plus by 3.6% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 31,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 34,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 210,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $792,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,521,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,560,690.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,055. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLP shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JMP Securities began coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $30.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.84. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The stock has a market cap of $605.10 million, a PE ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

