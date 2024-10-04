Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Informatica were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFA. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Informatica by 35.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Informatica by 78,094.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,270,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,034 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Informatica in the first quarter worth about $4,162,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Informatica in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Informatica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Informatica alerts:

Informatica Price Performance

NYSE INFA opened at $23.96 on Friday. Informatica Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1,198.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Informatica ( NYSE:INFA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $400.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.97 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Informatica Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,817,638.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 437,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,466.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $278,121.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,817,638.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 437,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,466.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INFA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Informatica from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Informatica from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Informatica from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Get Our Latest Report on INFA

Informatica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.