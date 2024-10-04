Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.17% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 72.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

DFIN opened at $65.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.89. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.06 and a 12-month high of $71.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 114,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $7,730,040.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,008,206 shares in the company, valued at $67,973,248.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Craig Clay sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 114,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $7,730,040.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,008,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,973,248.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,744 shares of company stock worth $14,512,108 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on DFIN shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Donnelley Financial Solutions

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.