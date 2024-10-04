Sei Investments Co. Sells 115 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2,085.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 138.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 251.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IIPR opened at $131.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 18.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.83. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $138.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.64). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 52.73%. The business had revenue of $79.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

IIPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

