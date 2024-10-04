Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 19,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Olin by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Olin by 4,375.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Olin in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Olin from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.73.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.50. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Olin had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

