Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley started coverage on Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Immunic Stock Performance

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.84. Immunic has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Immunic will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunic by 100.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,394,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,047 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 1st quarter valued at $9,266,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 4th quarter worth $487,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,612,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,378 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunic in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

