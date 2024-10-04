NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $101.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.78 and a 200-day moving average of $92.29. The stock has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $75.85 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $10.43. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $25.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,015,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in NetEase by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

