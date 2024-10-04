LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on LandBridge in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LandBridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LandBridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LandBridge from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of LandBridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LandBridge Trading Up 0.2 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LandBridge in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LandBridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $497,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of LandBridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LandBridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,158,000.

Shares of LB opened at $43.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 12.27. LandBridge has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $45.96.

LandBridge Company Profile

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

