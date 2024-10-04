Aviva plc (LON:AV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 524.80 ($7.02).

A number of research firms have weighed in on AV. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Aviva from GBX 525 ($7.02) to GBX 550 ($7.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 545 ($7.29) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

In related news, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 489 ($6.54) per share, for a total transaction of £4,826.43 ($6,455.90). In other Aviva news, insider Amanda Blanc bought 6,250 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 499 ($6.67) per share, with a total value of £31,187.50 ($41,716.83). Also, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 489 ($6.54) per share, with a total value of £4,826.43 ($6,455.90). Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 470.20 ($6.29) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 491.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 484.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,022.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Aviva’s payout ratio is presently 7,391.30%.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

