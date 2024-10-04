ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.12.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,882,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,628,000 after acquiring an additional 629,536 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 140.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,566,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,543,000 after acquiring an additional 915,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $20,625,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

