bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.63.
Several research firms have recently commented on BLUE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,347,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth $2,967,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 19.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,498,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,081 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at $2,070,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
