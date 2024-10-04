Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) and Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Financial Survey

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) and Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.6% of Duos Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of Tecsys shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Duos Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Duos Technologies Group and Tecsys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duos Technologies Group -213.96% -248.58% -80.20% Tecsys N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duos Technologies Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tecsys 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Duos Technologies Group and Tecsys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Duos Technologies Group currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 101.34%. Given Duos Technologies Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Duos Technologies Group is more favorable than Tecsys.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Duos Technologies Group and Tecsys”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duos Technologies Group $5.64 million 3.98 -$11.24 million ($1.65) -1.81 Tecsys N/A N/A N/A $0.16 179.90

Tecsys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Duos Technologies Group. Duos Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tecsys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications. Its proprietary applications include Railcar Inspection Portal that provides freight and transit railroad customers and select government agencies the ability to conduct fully automated railcar inspections of trains while they are moving at full speed. It also develops Automated Logistics Information System, which automates gatehouse operations, as well as develops solutions for rail, trucking, aviation, and other vehicle-based processes. In addition, the company provides consulting services, including consulting and auditing; software licensing with optional hardware sales; customer service training; and maintenance support. The company operates its services under the duostech brand. The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. It also provides implementation, system enhancement, cloud, advisory, consulting, education, training, and maintenance and support services, as well as engages in sale of hardware. It primarily serves the healthcare systems, automotive and services parts, third-party logistics, retail, and general wholesale distribution industries. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

